MSHP reports three Sunday accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported three accidents in the area on Sunday, one of which resulted in serious injury.

The patrol reports that at 9:13 a.m. in St. Francois County, a 2010 Hummer H3 driven west on Rouggly Road by Diane M. McMunn, 69, of Valles Mines, travelled off the north side of the road and struck a utility pole.

McMunn was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Jefferson Hospital with moderate injuries, reads the report. The Hummer sustained extensive damage and was towed by Marler’s Towing.

At 11:38 a.m. in Washington County, Keith Brown, 56, of Bismarck was traveling south on Hwy. 47 in a 1994 Ford F-150 at the intersection of Route A when a 2007 Honda Civic driven east by Joseph M. Tillman, 25, of St. Louis stopped at the stop sign on Route A then pulled out in from of Brown. Brown’s vehicle struck Tillman’s vehicle, according to the MSHP report.

Tillman and a passenger, Christian G. Coleman, 25, of Chicago, were transported to Washington County Memorial by Washington County Ambulance with moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were listed as totaled, and the Honda was towed away by Elliot’s Towing while the Ford was towed by Carpenter’s Towing.

At 1:21 p.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, a juvenile, 15, of Jackson was traveling north in a 2007 Nissan Sentra on Interstate 55 north of Route Z when he reportedly travelled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and overturned.

The driver was listed as not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the accident. He was transported by Air Evac to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle was totaled and towed by Ste. Genevieve Towing, according to the patrol.

