MSHP reports two accidents Thursday

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), two separate accidents with injuries on U.S. 67 Thursday morning kept first responders busy in the northern part of St. Francois County.

At 7:15 a.m., a southbound 2003 Ford Escape driven by Heath A. Keen, 46, of Festus, on U.S. 67 south of Parkwood Drive traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Keen, who was listed in the report as wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries.

Later that morning, at 8:25 a.m., a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Megan T. Johnson, 26, of Bonne Terre was traveling north on U.S. 67 north of St. Francois State Park when she reportedly crossed the median and struck head-on a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Harold L. Jones, 58, of Bismarck.

Johnson, listed in the patrol report as wearing a seatbelt, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center and treated for moderate injuries. A passenger also listed as wearing a seatbelt, Marcus J. Albino, 27, of Deltona, Florida, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy South Hospital with moderate injuries.

Jones, listed in the report as not wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.