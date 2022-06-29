MSHP reports two accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to two unrelated accidents with injuries in Iron County recently.

On Sunday at 8:05 a.m., a one vehicle accident occurred as Jeffrey W. White, 41, of Ironton was travelling eastbound on Hwy. 32 five miles north of Belleview when the 1994 Ford Aerostar he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

White suffered serious injuries and transported by Iron County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. The report states that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday six miles east of Bixby, Steve W. Hedrick, 51, of Belleview was operating a 1985 Suzuki ATV on a private drive when he ran off the roadway and overturned.

Hedrick suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center Farmington and a juvenile, age seven, was transported via air ambulance to Children’s Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. Neither occupant was listed as wearing a safety device.

