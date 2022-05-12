MSHP reports two fatalities Wednesday in two separate accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two fatalities in two separate accidents Wednesday.

According to MSHP, at 12:24 a.m. 18-year-old Egan E. Hammon, of Festus, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tracker on US 61 south of Route AA when Hammon’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and began sliding and rotating in a counterclockwise manner.

The vehicle then proceeded off the left side of the road and down a small embankment before going airborne over a private driveway according to the MSHP crash report. Hammon’s vehicle struck a wooden fence post with the undercarriage of the car before impacting the ground with the passenger-side front end, and then proceeded to overturn, ejecting Hammon, who was not wearing a seat belt, from the vehicle.

Hammon was pronounced deceased on scene by Joachim Plattin Ambulance paramedics, and was transported to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner Office by Superior Mortuary Service.

According to the MSHP, damage to the vehicle was reported as total.

In a separate accident later in the morning at 5:40 a.m., 42-year-old Justin M. Krausch, of Potosi, was heading northbound on Highway 21 at Tindall Road in a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 when Krausch's vehicle travelled off the east side of the roadway, striking an embankment and a utility pole, according to the MSHP crash report.

Krausch was pronounced deceased on scene by Washington County Coroner Steve Hatfield at 5:55 a.m. and taken to the Washington County Morgue.

Damage to the vehicle was reported as total by the MSHP.

