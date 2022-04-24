MSHP reports two Saturday accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported two area accidents Saturday, one of which included three minor children and a driver with serious injuries.

According to the patrol, at 5:45 p.m., Dustin R. Evans, 20, of Park Hills, was driving south, when he pulled out of a private driveway onto Jefferson Street in a 2011 Nissan Altima.

The report states Evans failed to yield to a 2014 Ford Expedition being driven west by Heather N. Burns, 33, of Bonne Terre, and the front of the Expedition struck the driver's side of the Altima.

Evans was reportedly transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. The report notes he was not wearing his seat belt and both vehicles were totaled.

Burns and three juvenile passengers ages 2, 7 and 11, all of Bonne Terre, reportedly received minor injuries and were transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center. MSHP notes Burns and the three children were all wearing seat belts or car seats.

In an unrelated accident, the MSHP reports, at 9:05 p.m., Trustin R. Williams, 39, of Farmington, was driving west on U.S. 67 at Route H in a 2009 Traverse when she failed to yield to a 2017 Jeep Compass being driven south by Ronnie D. Cline III, 23, of Poplar Bluff.

Cline and a passenger, Hayley E. Cline, 24, of Poplar Bluff, were reportedly transported by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries.

The report states both vehicles received extensive damage. Both drivers and the passenger were reported as wearing their seat belts.

