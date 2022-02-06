MSHP reports two weekend crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a couple of unrelated weekend accidents.

According to the MSHP report, an accident occurred at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday when a 2002 Ford Explorer, traveling south on Route 21 south of Hancock Road, and driven by Tammy S. Glore, 57, of Potosi, traveled off the left side of the road and struck a phone box and a tree.

The patrol report says Glore sustained moderate injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

According to the report, Glore was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle's condition was listed as "totaled."

In a second and unrelated event, the MSHP reported an accident in Butler County on Friday that involved three vehicles.

According to the report, the accident occurred at 7:35 a.m., when a 2010 Ford Fusion, traveling south on Route 67, one mile south of Neelyville and driven by Daniel T. Ortiz, 26, of Corning, Arkansas, struck a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Angela R. Turner, 56, of Farmington, as it was traveling north. Turner then struck a 2011 Dodge Ram driven south by Russel L. Stratton, 62, of Poplar Bluff.

The patrol report says Turner sustained minor injuries and was taken by Medic One to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

All drivers were listed as wearing seat belts. All three vehicles were listed as totaled.

