MSHP reports weekend accidents

Two separate accidents in the area Saturday were responded to by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

At 10:30 a.m. in Ste. Genevieve County, a three-vehicle accident occurred on U.S. 61 when a 2006 Chrysler Minivan driven northbound by Alice R. Bequette, 55, Ste. Genevieve was stopped to make a left turn onto Village Drive. Bequette’s vehicle was struck in the rear when a 2013 Chevrolet Truck driven by Matthew T. Huck, 18, Ste. Genevieve failed to stop, according to the patrol.

The third vehicle, a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Jessica L. Rayfield, 17, St. Mary, was struck in the hood and windshield by debris from the collision of the other two vehicles.

Bequette was transported to Mercy Jefferson by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance with serious injuries, according to the patrol report.

At 6:30 p.m. in St. Francois County, a 2009 Harley Davidson Fat Boy operated by Christopher N. Wiles, 39, Park Hills was travelling westbound on Pimville Road west of Hawk Hollow Road when Wiles travelled off the right road edge, overturned and went airborne, striking several trees, according to MSHP.

Wiles was ejected from the vehicle. He was reportedly transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries.

