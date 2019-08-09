A woman died after reportedly being run over by a tractor-trailer late Friday morning on U.S. 67 near Leadington.
According to preliminary, unconfirmed reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 11:30 a.m. a woman and a person believed to be her husband were traveling northbound on U.S. 67 just south of the Leadington exit when the two reportedly got into an argument. The woman reportedly wanted out of the tractor-trailer’s cab and the driver pulled to the shoulder to let the woman out.
Initial MSHP reports are that as the driver was pulling the tractor-trailer back onto the highway, the woman apparently wanted back into the vehicle and ran in front of it.
The driver of the tractor-trailer reportedly couldn't see her and she was run over by the truck.
Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene and quickly called for an Air Evac helicopter due to her extensive injuries.
An Air Evac helicopter landed on the highway but the EMS personnel on the scene were unable to stabilize the injured woman for the flight so she was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. It was later reported that she died.
Names are also being withheld pending the final report by the highway patrol.
At least two other vehicles were involved in accidents at the scene including one vehicle crashing into a guardrail in the median. The other wrecked vehicles were reportedly not involved in the initial accident but it's believed that were a result of the initial accident.
The northbound lanes of U.S. 67 were shut down during the rescue efforts for close to an hour.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
