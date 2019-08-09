{{featured_button_text}}

A woman died after reportedly being run over by a tractor-trailer late Friday morning on U.S. 67 near Leadington. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Regina Snyder, 30, of Leadwood, died at Parkland Health Center after being struck by a tractor-trailer.

According to preliminary reports from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 11:40 a.m. William Snyder, 49, of Leadwood, and his wife Regina Snyder were traveling northbound in his 2005 Peterbilt 378 on U.S. 67 just south of the Leadington exit when the two reportedly got into an argument. The woman reportedly wanted out of the tractor-trailer’s cab and William Snyder, the driver, pulled to the shoulder to let the woman out.

According to MSHP, as the driver was pulling the tractor-trailer back onto the highway, the woman apparently wanted back into the vehicle and ran in front of it. The driver of the tractor-trailer reportedly couldn't see her and she was run over by the truck.

Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene and quickly called for an Air Evac helicopter due to her extensive injuries.

An Air Evac helicopter landed on the highway but the EMS personnel on the scene were unable to stabilize the injured woman for the flight so she was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. She was pronounced dead at 12:17 p.m.

At least two other vehicles were involved in accidents at the scene including one vehicle crashing into a guardrail in the median. The other wrecked vehicles were reportedly not involved in the initial accident but it's believed that they were a result of the initial accident.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 67 were shut down during the rescue efforts for close to an hour.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

