MSHP works crash from pursuit

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported several crashes in recent days, including a juvenile male who was injured as he was allegedly fleeing police officers early Tuesday morning.

According to the MSHP crash report, Leadington Police Officer Andrew Lewis was driving a Ford Explorer patrol vehicle east on Ste. Genevieve Avenue in Farmington while pursuing a 2018 Jeep Compass driven by a 17-year-old Festus teen just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The report states the fleeing Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree in the area of South Fleming and Ste. Genevieve avenues. The teen reportedly left the Jeep and attempted to flee on foot. The police vehicle then reportedly traveled off the road, and its front right bumper struck the left side of the Jeep before the front of the Explorer struck the teen.

The MSHP reports the teen sustained minor injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District. The officer involved in the accident was reportedly uninjured.

Damage to the Jeep was listed as extensive, while damage to the Explorer was listed as minor.

Further details regarding the pursuit will be released as they become available.

In a separate accident, a motorcyclist was fatally injured in a two-vehicle accident in Farmington on Monday.

According to the MSHP crash report, 40-year-old Terry Brodigan of Arcadia was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Karsch Boulevard Monday evening. At the same time, Ray Glassey, 78, of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban south on Karsch Boulevard.

The report states that at about 6:40 p.m., Glassey failed to see Brodigan pulling his motorcycle into the path of his Suburban. The front of the Suburban reportedly struck the left side of the motorcycle.

The MSHP reports Brodigan was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS personnel at 6:55 p.m. Monday and was transported by the St. Francois County Coroner's Office to Coplin Funeral Home. Glassey was reportedly uninjured.

The accident report states that both motorists were wearing safety devices at the time of the accident. Damage to the motorcycle was listed as total, while damage to the Suburban was listed as extensive.

In an unrelated event Tuesday morning, an area man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County.

The MSHP crash report states that 35-year-old Jared Boland of St. Mary was driving a 2007 Ford Focus north on Karsch Route N on Monday when, at 5:20 a.m., the car traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree south of Route Z.

The MSHP reports that Boland was not wearing a seatbelt and received moderate injuries in the accident before being transported to Mercy Jefferson Hospital by Ste. Genevieve County EMS.

Damage to the Ford Focus was listed in the reports as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

