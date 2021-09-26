Multiple accidents happen this weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents over the weekend, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The patrol reported that around 6 p.m. on Friday in Iron County, Raymond B. Nester, 38, Annapolis, was driving a vehicle east on Highway 143, east of Des Arc, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and a tree, then caught fire. The vehicle was burned so badly the patrol could not determine the make and model of the vehicle, according to the report.

Nester was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries, according to MSHP.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the MSHP report, on Sunday at 12:25 a.m. in St. Francois County, Brandon Byers, 38, of Park Hills was traveling north on Highway 221 north of Heinrich Road on a 2001 Kawasaki KL 650A when he struck a deer and overturned.

Byers was reportedly taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.

The MSHP report says that on Friday at 7:50 p.m. in St. Francois County, a pedestrian was struck on Hwy Y at Brickey Road. Richard E. Watkings, 86, of French Village was standing in the middle of the eastbound lane when he was hit by a 2015 Ford Taurus driven east by Kristie A. Gearheart of French Village.

Watkings was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries, according to MSHP.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.