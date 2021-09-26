 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Multiple accidents happen this weekend
0 comments
alert top story

Multiple accidents happen this weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) responded to multiple accidents over the weekend, including a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

The patrol reported that around 6 p.m. on Friday in Iron County, Raymond B. Nester, 38, Annapolis, was driving a vehicle east on Highway 143, east of Des Arc, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck the ditch and a tree, then caught fire. The vehicle was burned so badly the patrol could not determine the make and model of the vehicle, according to the report.

Nester was transported by Survival Flight to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with moderate injuries, according to MSHP.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the MSHP report, on Sunday at 12:25 a.m. in St. Francois County, Brandon Byers, 38, of Park Hills was traveling north on Highway 221 north of Heinrich Road on a 2001 Kawasaki KL 650A when he struck a deer and overturned.

Byers was reportedly taken by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.

The MSHP report says that on Friday at 7:50 p.m. in St. Francois County, a pedestrian was struck on Hwy Y at Brickey Road. Richard E. Watkings, 86, of French Village was standing in the middle of the eastbound lane when he was hit by a 2015 Ford Taurus driven east by Kristie A. Gearheart of French Village.

Watkings was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries, according to MSHP.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News