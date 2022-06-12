Multiple accidents injure residents, leave two dead

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple accidents over the weekend, including one accident with two fatalities.

On Friday at 9:55 a.m. on northbound US 67 at Papin Road, the MSHP reported a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Dellene L. Spegal, 71, of De Soto, was traveling on Papin Road, attempted to cross over onto US 67 and failed to yield to a 2005 Chrysler Pacific driven by Louis F. Strecker 4th.

According to the report, Strecker applied the brakes and struck the right side of Spegal’s vehicle. The impact caused both cars to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.

Dellene and one of the occupants, Jimmie D. Spegal, 85, of De Soto, were both pronounced dead on the scene by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District, both were transported to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office by Superior Mortuary Transport, according to the patrol.

A passenger in the Spegal vehicle, Marsha E. Bennett, 70, of De Soto, reportedly received serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight. Strecker was said to have received moderate injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital South by Joachim Plattin Ambulance District.

All were wearing listed as wearing safety devices but Dellene. Damaged listed to both vehicles is listed as total.

The MSHP also reported an accident on Saturday evening involving a 2021 Yamaha Linhai MT-03 driven by Brekken T. Jordan, 22, of Broseley. Traveling south on US 67, Jordan reportedly travelled off the left side of the road edge about a half a mile south of Old Orchard Road before striking a cable barrier and overturning. Jordan was ejected.

According to the report, Jordan received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance. The report states Jordan was wearing a safety device.

On Sunday morning, the MSHP reports that on southbound US 67, near the Fairgrounds exit, Thomas M. White, 61, of Park Hills, was seriously injured when the 2013 Suzuki GSX13000RAL he was riding struck fire hose couplings from a 2013 Kenworth Firetruck driven by Ronald E. Hicks, 39, of Cadet.

According to the report, the fire hose was not properly secured and began to unravel onto southbound US 67. The firetruck pulled off to the right side of the roadway and displayed emergency lights.

The front tire of White’s vehicle struck a coupling and it began to overturn the bike onto its right side, causing it to skid, and travel off the right side of the road. It continued to skid and overturn onto its left side according to the report. White finally came to rest off the right side of the roadway, the motorcycle on its left side, facing south.

The firetruck was listed as undamaged, while damage to the bike is listed as extensive. White, who sustained serious injuries according to the report, was transported by Arch Helicopter to Mercy Hospital – Saint Louis.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

