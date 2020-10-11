Multiple accidents over weekend

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of accidents over the weekend.

On Friday at about 10 p.m. on Highway 32 east of East Elvins Boulevard, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Isiah Sims, 28, of Farmington, reportedly struck the rear of a 2004 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Darrell Cassidy, 60, of Park Hills, totaling the Escape. According to MSHP, Sims was transported to Parkland Health Center South with serious injuries. He was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday at about 6 p.m. on Highway F at McDaniel Road in Ste. Genevieve County, a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle driven west by Christopher McGinnis, 53, of Farmington, was traveling at high speed around a curve, ran off the left side of the road, and struck the ground, according to MSHP. The report indicates he was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. on Sunday by Mercy Hospital Medical Staff. He was listed by the MSHP as wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

On Sunday, just before 4 a.m., a 1997 Ford Ranger being driven by Jessica N. Scott, 27, of Belgrade, was traveling east on Route C near Route JJ when it reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, totaling the car. Scott's injuries were listed as serious. A passenger, Casey M. Halbert of Belgrade, was listed as sustaining moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South.

About 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, according to the patrol, an unnamed juvenile, 15, of Farmington, was driving a 2019 Chevy Impala north on Laws Road, two miles south of Route F, when the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the road, struck an embankment and became airborne before striking a tree. He was driven by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center, according to the report, and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, sustaining minor injuries.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.