Multiple crashes reported Saturday

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troops C and E reported several unrelated crashes on Saturday.

One two-vehicle crash in Iron County left five injured Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Travis C. Wren, 29, of Bonne Terre, was travelling south on Highway 49, three miles north of Annapolis, at 10:05 a.m. Saturday when he traveled into the northbound land and struck a 2016 Honda CRV driven by Christopher G. Storz of St. Louis. The impact caused the Honda to overturn.

The patrol reports a yellow caution sign was damaged during the crash.

The report states Wren and passenger Bobbie J. Ramirez, 37, of Bonne Terre, were not wearing seat belts. The two are listed as receiving moderate injuries and were flown by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

The report states Storz and passengers Helen S. Buck, 48, of Annapolis, and Misty D. Hollingsworth, 51, of De Soto, were wearing seatbelts. The three were transported by ambulance to Iron County Medical Center with minor injuries.

Both vehicles were reported as totaled.

MSHP's Troop C reported an unrelated accident Saturday at 9:35 a.m. on Highway D in Ste. Genevieve County. A 2003 Cadillac CTS driven by Vikki I. Young, 44, of Bonne Terre, was traveling south on Highway D when she traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

According to the MSHP, Young was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

The report states she was not wearing a safety device. Damage to the Cadillac was listed as total.

The Troop C patrol reported a separate crash in Ste. Genevieve County that occurred later that afternoon at 2:17 p.m.

According to the report, Angela L. Johnson, 46, of Jasper, was driving a 2020 Freightliner Corp Tractor Chevrolet Traverse south on Interstate 55 Saturday, when she drove off the left side of the road and struck the cable barrier.

The report states Johnson was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken by ambulance to Perry County Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries.

Damage to the tractor was listed as moderate.