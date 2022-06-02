Multiple crashes result in injuries Wednesday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported three accidents Wednesday with area residents involved.

MSHP reported that on Wednesday at 4:55 p.m. on northbound Highway 67 at Missouri Route 32 just outside of Farmington, a 2015 Ford F-350 driven by Seth J. Carrow, 21, of Bonne Terre, failed to observe two slower moving vehicles and struck the back end of a 1994 Ford F-150 driven by Michael K. Evola, 51, of Farmington, which then proceeded to strike the rear of a third vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Dwayne J. Looney, 33, of Potosi.

The report states Evola was transported with serious injuries to Mercy South St. Louis by St. Francois County Ambulance. Damage to Evola’s truck was listed as total, while damage to Carrow's and Looney’s vehicles was listed by the MSHP as moderate.

Only Evola was listed by the patrol as not wearing a safety device.

The MSHP responded to another accident on Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. at Highway 67 north of Fairgrounds Drive in St. Francois County.

The report states that traffic was at a stop due to the previous crash. The front of a 2014 Ford Explorer, driven by Aleisha D. Gayler, 32, of Bonne Terre reportedly struck the rear of a 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Andrew J. Lumsden, 34, of Desloge. The front of Lumsden’s vehicle was pushed into a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Michael D. Sutton, 40, of Ballwin.

According to the MSHP, Gayler was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington with moderate injuries, along with a 5-year-old juvenile male passenger in Gayler’s vehicle who reportedly sustained minor injuries. Lumsden was taken by St. Francois County ambulance to Mercy South St. Louis with serious injuries, and his juvenile 6-year-old male passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with minor injuries, according to the patrol.

The crash report states Gayler was the only one who was not wearing a safety devise.

Damage to the 2014 Ford Explorer and the 2016 Ford Fiesta were both listed as total, with the damage listed to the 2019 Ford F-150 listed as moderate.

Earlier on Wednesday, the MSHP worked an accident at U.S. 67 at Lee Pyle Road.

At 3:40 p.m., a 2010 Lincoln MKS driven by Tonya M. Walker, 45, of Park Hills, was reportedly heading north, crossed the center of the road and struck the front of a 2016 Ford Focus driven by Gary L Mullins, 52, of De Soto. The crash report states Walker’s vehicle continued and struck the front of a 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by Juan A. Guzman, 61, also of De Soto.

According to the report, Guzman was taken by Joachim Plattin Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Damage listed to Guzman’s Sienna and Walker’s Lincoln MKS is total, and damage to Mullin’s Ford Focus was listed as extensive.

All were reported to be wearing safety devices.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.