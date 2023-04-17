A four-vehicle accident with six injured people was one of many accidents reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) over the weekend.

On Saturday at about 10:30 a.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was being driven north on U.S. 67, north of Highway K in Bonne Terre, by 30-year-old Clayton C. Henderson of Irondale. The pickup truck reportedly slowed to make a U-turn in the emergency vehicle turnaround, and while a 2018 Toyota Camry, driven by Emily K. Counts, 22, of Bismarck, attempted to avoid the truck by veering to the right, the front of the car struck the rear of the truck.

Also attempting to avoid the truck, a 2012 Ford Explorer driven by Florissant resident Ryan A. Soulade, 33, reportedly veered to the right as well, according to the patrol, but the front of the SUV hit the back of the Camry. A second truck, a 2020 Ford F-250 driven by Norvel H. Dutton, 70, of De Soto attempted to avoid the vehicles by veering to the right but the F-250's right rear tire struck debris and flattened.

According to the MSHP, the Silverado came to a stop in the center median of U.S. 67, the Camry came to a stop occupying both northbound lanes, the SUV ended up on the right shoulder of northbound U.S. 67, and the F-250 drove to a controlled stop.

Six people were injured, the patrol reported. Soulade and three juveniles aged 7, 6, and 0 all received minor injuries and were reported to be wearing vehicle restraints. Two more occupants of the SUV, 33-year-old Sierra R. Soluade and 58-year-old Twyanna Soluade, who were also wearing seat belts, sustained moderate injuries. All six were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital in Jefferson County.

The Silverado sustained moderate damage and was taken from the scene by Buckley’s Towing. The Camry is considered totaled by the MSHP, and the Explorer received extensive damage; both vehicles were removed by Marler’s Towing. The F-250 received minor damage and was driven from the scene.

In a separate accident, at 11:17 p.m. Sunday, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Bismarck resident Adam R. Simonton was reportedly traveling north on U.S. 67, south of Canterberry Road, when Simonton reportedly lost control. According to the MSHP, the SUV ran off the left side of the road and crashed into the median cables before crossing and running off the right side of the northbound lanes.

Simonton reportedly received moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South in Farmington. The patrol reports Simonton was not wearing a seat belt.

Damage to the SUV is reported as "total" and it was taken from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

On Friday at 8:35 a.m., according to the patrol, 54-year-old Floyd J. Hodges of Fredericktown had fallen asleep while driving north on Highway 221, causing his 2003 Dodge Ram to cross the center line, striking the left bumper of a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Shailyn Robinson, 21, of Ironton. The force of the impact reportedly caused both vehicles to travel off the west side of the road.

Hodges and Robinson both sustained serious injuries and were transported by Air Evac Medical Services to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. Hodges was reported as not wearing a seat belt, while Robinson was reported as wearing one.

Both the truck and the car are totaled, according to the MSHP, and were taken away by Marler’s Towing.

In an earlier accident Friday morning, a 16-year-old male teen was reportedly driving north on Highway BB in a 2008 Lincoln MKX and driving too fast for the conditions. According to the MSHP crash report, the Lincoln failed to negotiate a curve to the left, causing it to travel off the right side of the road. The teen reportedly overcorrected by steering the car to the left, which then prompted the car to return to the road before traveling off the left side and hitting a tree.

The teen, who was listed as wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene by personal conveyance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The crash report indicates the Lincoln was totaled, and was removed by Marler’s Towing.