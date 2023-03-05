The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported multiple area accidents in recent days.

An area motorist was reportedly injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident Saturday night in Madison County.

According to the MSHP crash report, 18-year-old Grant M. McEntire of Farmington was driving a 2004 Jeep Wrangler east on Highway 72 in Madison County Saturday night.

The report states the crash occurred at about 10:23 p.m. when the Jeep ran off the road and overturned on Highway 72 about eight miles east of Fredericktown.

McEntire reportedly received minor injuries in the accident and was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

The MSHP reports the teen was wearing a seat belt when the crash happened. Damage to the Jeep was listed in the report as total.

Earlier Saturday, a separate, multi-vehicle accident injured two area residents and damaged three vehicles.

The MSHP crash report states 37-year-old Jonathan L. Price of Cadet was driving a 2000 Ford E-150 van Saturday afternoon when he came to the intersection of Highway 21 at Cannon Mines Road.

At about 3:35 p.m., the report states, Price was inattentive to the road ahead and began to enter Highway 21. At the same time, 39-year-old Nickolas L. Coleman of Cadet was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala north on Highway 21 and avoided Price's van on the left. Still, the front of the van reportedly struck the passenger's side of the Impala. The impact caused the Impala to cross the center of the road, where the driver's side of the car hit the driver's side of a southbound 2002 Honda Accord driven by 31-year-old Daniel L. Clark of Cadet and occupied by his passenger, 36-year-old Nickhole L. Clark also of Cadet.

The report states Daniel and Nickhole Clark both sustained minor injuries in the collision, and the Washington County Ambulance District transported each to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi. Price and Coleman were reportedly uninjured.

The MSHP reports Daniel and Nickhole Clark were wearing seat belts during the crash, while Price and Coleman were not.

The Honda Accord driven by Daniel Clark was moderately damaged in the accident, according to police. The report indicated that Coleman's Impala was extensively damaged, while Price's van had minor damage after the crash.

A single-vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County led to injuries for a St. Louis driver on Friday.

According to the MSHP crash report, Alfred L. Whitehead of St. Louis was driving a 2005 Buick Park Avenue south on I-55 Friday morning with his 9-year-old male passenger.

The report states that at 10:49 a.m., Whitehead's Buick traveled off the right side of the road, and the front of the car struck a rock embankment. The vehicle then reportedly returned to the highway and came to rest upright on I-55 at the 142nd mile-maker.

The MSHP reports Whitehead sustained moderate injuries in the accident while the child passenger was uninjured. Both were taken to Mercy Hospital South by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance.

The crash report states both the driver and passenger were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as extensive.

Two teens were injured in separate accidents Thursday evening, according to the MSHP.

At 4:12 p.m. in Jefferson County at Highway A and Highway P, a 2017 Honda Civic driven by 27-year-old Ana A. Messmer of Bloomsdale was northbound when the car crossed the double yellow center line, causing the front left end of the civic to strike the front left end of a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by a 17-year-old male juvenile from Festus.

The juvenile received moderate injuries and was transported by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. Messmer sustained minor injuries and was transported by a private conveyance to Total Access Urgent Care. The MSHP said both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Ford Focus and the Honda Civic are reported as totaled, according to the report, and were taken from the scene by Ives Towing.

In a later accident, a 2013 Toyota Scion driven by a 17-year-old male juvenile from Fredericktown was traveling south on Highway OO when, MSHP reported, the car traveled off the left road edge and struck an embankment, a utility box, and a tree.

The juvenile, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained moderate damage and was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South.

The car is reported as totaled and was taken by D and D Towing to White Trash Customs in Farmington.