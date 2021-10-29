Multiple injuries in two Madison County accidents on Friday morning

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to two injury accidents on Friday morning in Madison County.
According to one report, four people were injured in a one-vehicle accident on US 67 just before 8 a.m.
The reports states Donna M. Comstock, 74, of Farmington, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 northbound on US 67, about seven miles south of Cherokee Pass, when she fell asleep and the vehicle traveled through the median, across the southbound lanes, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned into a field.
Comstock was moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.
Three passengers were also injured. Hope M. Clark, 52, of Pawnee, Oklahoma, was taken with serious injuries to Mercy South in St. Louis by the Madison County Ambulance District.
Teddrick D. Bankhead, 21, of Farmington, and Noble M. Mahaffey, 23, of Pawnee, Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries. Bankhead was taken to Parkland by St. Francois County and Mahaffey was taken to Mercy South by Madison County.
The report said all four were not wearing seat belts.
Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.
Also a little before 8 a.m., three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on County Road 219.
A MSHP report stated a 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was been driven by Nancy M. Blair, 30, of Fredericktown, westbound on Country Road 219, five miles northeast of Fredericktown, when it crossed the center line and struck a 2015 GMC Sierra being driven by Theresa J. Cullen-Wood, 63, of Fredericktown.
Blair, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.
Two female juveniles in her car, who were wearing seat belts, also suffered minor injuries. They were also taken to Parkland by ambulance.
Cullen-Wood was not injured. Damage to her vehicle was listed as minor.
Blair's vehicle was extensively damaged.
On Thursday night in Washington County, a Potosi man was moderately injured in accident on Highway 47, according to a MSHP report.
The report states at a little before midnight, David R. Price, 33, was driving a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan east on Highway 47 at Toby Meadows Lane when he traveled off the ride side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Price, who was reportedly wearing a seat belt, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by the Washington County Ambulance District.
Minor damage was listed to the vehicle.
