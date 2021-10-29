Multiple injuries in two Madison County accidents on Friday morning

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to two injury accidents on Friday morning in Madison County.

According to one report, four people were injured in a one-vehicle accident on US 67 just before 8 a.m.

The reports states Donna M. Comstock, 74, of Farmington, was driving a 2007 Ford F-150 northbound on US 67, about seven miles south of Cherokee Pass, when she fell asleep and the vehicle traveled through the median, across the southbound lanes, traveled off the west side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned into a field.

Comstock was moderately injured and taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by the St. Francois County Ambulance District.

Three passengers were also injured. Hope M. Clark, 52, of Pawnee, Oklahoma, was taken with serious injuries to Mercy South in St. Louis by the Madison County Ambulance District.

Teddrick D. Bankhead, 21, of Farmington, and Noble M. Mahaffey, 23, of Pawnee, Oklahoma, suffered minor injuries. Bankhead was taken to Parkland by St. Francois County and Mahaffey was taken to Mercy South by Madison County.

The report said all four were not wearing seat belts.

Damage to the vehicle was listed as total.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}