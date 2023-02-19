Several area motorists were reportedly injured in separate accidents in Washington, Ste. Genevieve and Madison counties on Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports, 55-year-old Darren F. Allen of Perryville was driving a 1995 Jeep Wrangler south on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County Friday.

The report states that at about 5:10 p.m., Allen’s Jeep crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a culvert pipe. The vehicle reportedly became airborne and overturned, ejecting Allen.

Allen sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by Air Evac helicopter to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital, according to the MSHP.

The report indicates Allen was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. Damage to the Jeep was listed in the report as extensive.

Another motorist was injured in a separate, single-vehicle accident Friday in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states that 18-year-old Emily S. Haworth of Belgrade was driving a 1998 Pontiac Grand Am west on Highway P at about 4:40 p.m. Friday when her vision became obscured by glare. The woman’s vehicle traveled off the right edge of the road and hit the ground in the area of Highway P at Bates Creek Road, according to officials.

Haworth reportedly received minor injuries in the crash and was taken by Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

The MSHP reports Haworth was wearing a seat belt, and damage to her vehicle was listed in the report as total.

Later on Friday, three teens were involved in a one-vehicle accident in Madison County.

The MSHP report from the accident states that a 16-year-old boy from Marble Hill was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu west on County Road 241 Friday night along with his juvenile passengers — a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both of Marble Hill.

The report states the crash occurred at about 11:05 p.m. as the Malibu ran off the road and overturned in an area of County Road 241, one mile south of Marquand.

The report states the two passengers, who were wearing seat belts, sustained injuries. The 16-year-old girl's injuries were reportedly moderate, while the 15-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Madison County Medical Center in Fredericktown.

The MSHP reports the driver was not wearing a seat belt but was uninjured in the accident. Damage to the vehicle was listed in the report as total.