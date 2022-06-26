Multiple injuries reported in weekend accidents

Multiple motorists were injured in separate weekend accidents in Washington and Ste. Genevieve counties.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash report, 25-year-old Chris Cabral of Ste. Genevieve was driving a 2004 Polaris ATV south on Goat Hill Trail Saturday evening. At the same time, 25-year-old Jarrod Davis of Ste. Genevieve was also operating a 2004 Polaris ATV headed south on Goat Hill Trail.

The report states that at 7:05 p.m., Davis came to a stop in the road, and Cabral attempted to avoid Davis’ ATV by steering to the right. The left side of Cabral’s ATV reportedly struck the right rear tire of Davis’ ATV, causing Cabral’s ATV to overturn onto its right side, ejecting Cabral on Goat Hill Trail north of Saline Creek Road.

The MSHP reports Cabral was seriously injured in the collision and was airlifted to St. Louis University. Davis was reportedly uninjured in the accident.

According to the report, neither Cabral nor Davis were wearing safety devices at the time of the crash. Damage to Cabral’s ATV is listed in the report as extensive, while Davis’ ATV sustained minor damage.

Later on Saturday night, a teen was injured when her car overturned on Highway 8 in Washington County.

The MSHP crash report states that 18-year-old Hannah Pease of Cadet was driving a 2001 Ford Taurus west on Highway 8 when, at 9:48 p.m., the vehicle traveled off the right road edge, overturned, and struck a fence 881 feet east of Chapel Road.

Pease reportedly sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance.

The report states Pease was wearing a seat belt during the accident, and damage to the car was listed as total.

A man was injured after hitting a tree in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday.

According to the MSHP crash report, 57-year-old Curtis Turner of Festus was driving a 2014 Ram 2500 pickup truck west on Highway DD Sunday morning.

The report states that at 6:20 a.m., Turner failed to negotiate a right curve on the road, causing his truck to travel off the south side of the highway, where it struck a tree west of Autumn Oak Drive.

Turner reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment.

The MSHP reports the man was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, and damage to the truck was listed as total.

An Illinois man was injured in a separate accident in Ste. Genevieve County on Sunday.

The MSHP crash report states that 31-year-old Corey Hastings of Dongola, Illinois, was driving a 2018 Subaru Outback north on I-55 Sunday morning.

At 7:52 a.m., the report states Hastings lost control of the car on the wet road, causing the vehicle to travel off the east side of the interstate and overturn at mile marker 151.6.

Hastings reportedly sustained moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson for treatment.

The MSHP reports the man was wearing a seat belt during the crash, and damage to the Subaru was listed as total.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.