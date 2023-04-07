The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported several accidents this week in which drivers sustained injuries.

According to the MSHP crash reports, at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2020 Mack tractor-trailer driven by 55-year-old Nadrysha Orudzhev of Brooklyn, New York, was heading west on Interstate 44 in Phelps County, four miles west of Doolittle, and ran into the back of a 2019 Mitsubishi driven by 75-year-old Linda F. Lee of Park Hills. The MSHP reports the Mitsubishi traveled off the left side of the road and into the median cables.

Both drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Lee received minor injuries and was transported by Phelps Health Ambulance to Phelps Health in Rolla.

The tractor-trailer sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The MSHP said the Mitsubishi sustained extensive damage and was taken away by Ron Dishman’s Towing.

Earlier on Tuesday, at 7:38 a.m., a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Angela M. Amonette, 50, of Farmington was reportedly traveling south on Highway D north of Railway Lane when the SUV traveled off the right road edge, struck the ground, and then became airborne.

Amonette was reported to be wearing a seat belt but received serious injuries. She was transported by the St. Francois County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

According to the MSHP, the SUV is totaled and was taken from the scene by Marler’s Towing.

Monday afternoon, at 3:04 p.m., the patrol reports a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by 46-year-old Michelle L. Self of French Village, was southbound on Highway C at Lake Seven Falls Drive in Ste. Genevieve County when the Jeep reportedly traveled off the right side of the road, impacted a culver, and became airborne. The Jeep landed on the passenger side roof, rolled, and hit a stop sign, according to the patrol's account.

Self was listed by the patrol as wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and reportedly received moderate injuries. She was taken by the Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center South in Farmington.

The MSHP reported the Jeep sustained extensive damage, and it was taken away by Buckley’s Towing.