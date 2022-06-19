Multiple weekend accidents keep EMS busy

Several accidents were reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) over the weekend, involving multiple victims who were flown from the scenes with serious injuries.

According to the MSHP accident report, on Friday at 6:50 p.m., Xyon C. Ross, 18, of Belleville, MO, was heading north on U.S. 67 in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata when she allegedly tried to elude law enforcement and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly traveled off the right side of the road and struck the cable barrier.

Passenger Twanna T. Trotter, 24, of Cahokia, Illinois, was reported as incurring minor injuries and was said to be transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre.

MSHP reported Trotter as wearing her seat belt and Ross as not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was listed as having extensive damage.

In a separate accident occurring Saturday at 7:09 p.m., two people were injured when, according to the MSHP accident report, a 2004 Ford F-150 driven by Brenden J. Brown, 19, of Potosi, was traveling north on Hwy U, north of Hopewell Road in Washington County.

According to the report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed the centerline, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned.

Brown was listed as having moderate injuries and passenger Hunter J. Griffin, 20, of Potosi, was listed as having minor injuries. Both were listed as wearing a safety device and both were take to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County EMS.

In another unrelated accident reported by MSHP, Saturday night at 9:20 p.m in Iron County, a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Eugenia L. Wilkinson, 61, of Potosi, was driving south on CR 103 when she ran off the road, struck a ditch and then hit a fence.

The report states Wilkinson was not wearing her seat belt and was flown via Air Ambulance to Barnes Hospital St. Louis.

A separate accident in Ste. Genevieve County, Saturday at 11 p.m., was reported by the MSHP. In the report, a 2007 Harley Davidson FLHTCI driven by Buddy J. Lay, 43, of French Village, was traveling east near 7050 Hwy Y when he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a rock wall.

The report stated Lay was not wearing a safety device, and was taken to Mercy Hospital by Survival One Helicopter with serious injuries.

In another unrelated accident Sunday in St. Francois County, a 2002 Honda VT1100C driven by Steven G. Koenig, 41, of Alton, Illinois, was traveling west on Missouri 221 at 1:46 a.m. when he was reported to have hit a deer.

The report states Koenig was not wearing any safety devices and was flown by Air Evac Helicopter to Barnes Jewish Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries. The motorcycle was listed as totaled.

In yet another unrelated accident earlier in the week on Wednesday in Madison County, Fredericktown Police Department reported that at 9:30 a.m., a 2019 International MV607 driven by Justen Merz, 45, of Wentzville, was traveling south on U.S. 67 just before Missouri Route 72 in Fredericktown when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail and overturned onto its side.

According to the report, Merz was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Madison Medical Center with moderate injuries. The semi sustained heavy damages and was towed from the scene. Merz was listed as wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

