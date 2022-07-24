Mutiple injuries reported in separate accidents in SFC, Wash. Co.

Separate accidents led to injuries for multiple motorists in St. Francois and Washington counties over the weekend, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) crash reports.

On Friday, five area residents were injured in a three-vehicle accident on US 67 in St. Francois County.

According to the crash report, 69-year-old Robert Young of Valles Mines was driving a 2017 Ford Escape south on US 67 Friday afternoon with passengers Dawn M. Young, 32, and William G. Young, 31, both of Valles Mines.

The report indicates that at 4:20 p.m., Robert Young failed to yield to slowing traffic and the front of his vehicle struck the rear of a 2012 Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Blake D. Thomas of Farmington. The impact reportedly pushed Thomas’s Focus, causing the front of the car to hit the rear of a 2010 Toyota Matrix driven by Robert F. Webb, 42, and occupied by passenger Marjorie E. Johnson, 74, both of Leadwood. The collisions reportedly occurred in the area of US 67 and Stormy Lane.

The report states William G. Young sustained serious injuries in the crash, while Dawn Young was moderately injured. Both were taken to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The MSHP reported that Robert Young, Thomas, and Johnson received minor injuries in the crash. Robert Young and Johnson were transported to Parkland Health Center in Bonne Terre by St. Francois County Ambulance, and Thomas was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by private conveyance, according to the report. Webb was reportedly uninjured in the collision.

The patrol reports states all people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts, except for William Young. Damage to the Ford Focus and Ford Escape is listed in the report as total, while the Toyota Matrix’s damage is listed as minor.

In a separate accident the MSHP reported, a pair of motorcyclists sustained injuries after a rollover accident in Washington County on Saturday.

The crash report indicates 30-year-old Anthony M. Ramirez of Jackson was driving a 1996 Suzuki LS650 motorcycle south on Highway P Saturday with a passenger, Tabitha J. Warner, 44, of Pevely.

The report states that at 5:10 p.m., the motorcycle traveled off the right road edge and overturned, ejecting both occupants on Highway P near Rosaray Road.

Ramirez was reportedly moderately injured in the crash and was taken by the Washington County Ambulance District to Washington County Memorial Hospital. The report states Warner sustained serious injuries and was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for treatment.

The MSHP reports that Warner was wearing a helmet during the accident, and Ramirez was not. Damage to the motorcycle was listed in the report as extensive.