No charges will be filed against superintendent following accident involving cyclist

No charges will be filed in an accident last Tuesday involving Farmington School Superintendent Matt Ruble and a child on a bicycle.

A surveillance video surfaced on social media showing that about 4:30 p.m., a white Jeep struck a juvenile riding a bicycle at the intersection of Franklin and Third Streets.

Police Chief Rick Baker stated Ruble was traveling on Franklin Street approaching Third Street when the 12-year-old juvenile rode through the intersection.

“Third Street has a stop sign,” Baker said. “The bicyclist should have yielded to the vehicle. When it ran through the intersection, Ruble hit the brakes and hit the rear wheel of the bicycle, causing the juvenile to be thrown from the bicycle.

"Ruble gets out and speaks to the child. The child gets up and gets his mother. The mother comes there and they all discuss the incident. She stated she was going to take the child to the hospital and get him checked out.

“No report was filed by either party at that time. Later that afternoon, the mother contacted the department and talked to the officer and a report is generated at that time.”

Baker stated neither party attempted to leave the scene of the accident.

“They had contacted each other and was going to handle it on their own.”

As Ruble made no attempt to flee the scene, Baker stated there would be no charges filed.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “He had no intentions at all of leaving the scene without reporting it. He got out and assisted the child and told the child to get their mother.”

Ruble gave a statement to the police about the incident and spoke briefly to the Daily Journal.

“I’m grateful that the child was not seriously injured,” Ruble said.