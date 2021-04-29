No major injuries after West County bus slides off into ditch

A West County School District bus on its way back from UniTec ended up in the ditch on Thursday afternoon.
According to West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman, the bus was behind a Potosi School District bus on Vo Tech Road, traveling toward Desloge.
“A semi-tractor trailer pulled out in front of the front of the buses,” he explained. “So the buses hit their brakes, and when our guy hit his brake, he also pulled to the right to make sure that there would be no issues. And when he did, there's no shoulder there and he got in the soft ground and slid off.”
Neither bus made contact with any other vehicles, nor were there any major injuries reported.
Coffman said another district bus was brought to the scene to take the students back to school. The students were then individually checked out by district nurses.
A couple of students were treated for a sprained wrist and a sprained ankle, which happened when the students exited the bus, he said. Also, a couple of students complained of shoulder issues.
“It was very fortunate,” Coffman said. “You’d much rather go to the right than to the left, obviously, in a situation like that.”
He said the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to write a report.
“We’ll continue doing further investigation on our end and we’ll also be waiting for the police report as it comes out,” he added. “They'll give us a report on the incident and we'll take that in consideration as we continue to investigate it.”
As for the bus, Coffman said they are having it checked out by a mechanic before they put it back on the road.
“Initially looking at it, there was no physical damage,” he said. “It was just the mud that was on there from the soft ground. But he's still checking it out.”
