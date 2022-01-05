 Skip to main content
No serious injuries reported when car strikes Farmington home; driver may have suffered medical condition

Farmington accident

According to Farmington Police, a 16-year-old juvenile suffered a medical issue while driving and struck a residence on Kinley Drive in Farmington Wednesday morning.

 Sarah Haas

No one was seriously injured when a vehicle struck a residence on Kinley Drive in Farmington Wednesday morning.

According to Farmington Police Department, the 16-year-old female may have suffered a medical issue while operating a 2001 Ford Taurus. 

The officer stated that the driver failed to negotiate the corner at Dewey and Westgate and struck a tree and then the residence at 28 Kinley Drive. The driver was taken to the hospital by a family member. A passenger in the vehicle was uninjured and told police that the driver was unresponsive at the time of the accident.

According to the officer, the residence suffered cosmetic damage to the exterior and some minor interior damage. The city building inspector has been called in to investigate for structural damage to the building.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

