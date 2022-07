Officer injured in Ste. Gen. Co crash

A police officer was injured in a crash on Route D near Route HH in Ste. Genevieve County early Tuesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before 2 a.m., Andrew Suiter, 27, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger and was attempting to "overtake a violator." The Charger travelled off the roadway and overturned.

Suiter received moderate injuries and was taken to Parkland Health Center by Ste. Genevieve County EMS.

The vehicle was totalled and taken to the Ste. Genevieve Sheriff's Office.