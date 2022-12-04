One-car crash kills three

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a number of one-car accidents over the weekend, including a collision that resulted in three fatalities, one of them a Ste. Genevieve man named Andrew C. Marzuco.

According to MSHP crash reports, a 2002 Ford F-150 being driven by Audrey M. Smith, 20, of Bridgeton, was heading north on I-55 at the 85.6 mile marker when it swerved to miss an animal in the road, ran off the interstate and hit a tree.

Scott County Coroner Scott Branam pronounced dead at the scene: passenger Andrew C. Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve; passenger Mallory L. Carter, 19, of Brighton, Illinois; and the driver, Smith. Their bodies were taken to the Scott County Morgue.

Passenger Grace A. Markowski, 22, of St. Louis, was listed as having incurred moderate injuries in the crash, and was taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Two more passengers, Maria L. Marzuco, 20, of Ste. Genevieve, and Katherine B. Nations, 24, of Chesterfield, were also taken to St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, having received minor injuries, according to the patrol.

Except for the driver, all were listed as wearing seat belts— it is unknown whether Smith was wearing one. The pickup truck was totaled.

In a separate accident, MSHP reports a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by Casondra N. Bacon, 35, of Fredericktown, was traveling south on Raider Road in St. Francois County about 8:15 p.m. Saturday when it failed to negotiate a curve to the left, traveled off the right side of the road, began to slide, and the front right bumper hit a utility pole. The SUV returned to the road, crossed the center and traveled off the left side of Vo-Tech Road.

MSHP listed Bacon's injuries as moderate and noted no seat belt had been worn. She was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by St. Francois County Ambulance. The patrol listed the vehicle as totaled.

In an earlier accident Saturday afternoon in Washington County, MSHP reports, a 2019 Nissan Frontier driven by Rafael Calzadilla, 57, of Sullivan, was traveling west on Moss Oak Road when the truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

Calzadilla, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan by Washington County Ambulance with minor injuries, the patrol report states. Damage to the pickup truck was listed as extensive.

On Friday evening, according to MSHP, another one-car accident occurred in Washington County when a 2022 Subaru Forester being driven south on Highway 47 by William E. Ball, 77, of Potosi, ran a stop sign, travelled off the road and struck an embankment.

The patrol listed Ball's injuries as serious and he was taken by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was reportedly wearing a seat belt, and damage to the SUV was listed as extensive.