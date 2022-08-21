One dead after weekend accidents

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported one fatality and many injuries in three separate accidents over the weekend.

At 12:24 a.m. on Saturday, the MSHP reports, a 2021 Can-AM Defender Max was being driven north on Highway U, one mile south of Highway M in Washington County, by Angela Angel, 45, of Belleville, Illinois. According to the patrol, the side-by-side failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck a fence.

The patrol reports passenger Robert Smith, 48, of Irondale, was pronounced dead on the scene by Washington County EMS and was taken to the Washington County Coroner Office by the county’s coroner.

Denise Smith, 46, of Irondale, reportedly received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County EMS. Angel, the driver, also received moderate injuries, and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County EMS.

According to the MSHP, no one was using a safety device. The 2021 Can-Am Defender Max was listed as totaled.

In a separate accident later on Saturday at 2:10 p.m., the MSHP reported, a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Glenn F. Sears, 55, of Bismarck, was traveling north on Highway B, north of Loughboro Road, before traveling off the left side of the road, flipping and striking a tree.

According to the report, Sears received moderate injuries and was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Sears was wearing a seatbelt.

The report also stated that damage to the 1998 Ford F-150 was total.

The MSHP also reported, at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, on Northbound Highway 221 south of Old Vandergriff Road, a 2007 Toyota Avalon driven north by Traci Stubblefield, 57, of St. Charles, traveled off the right edge of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Stubblefield was reported as not wearing a seatbelt and receiving moderate injuries, so was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance. Faith Stubblefield, 19, also of St. Charles, was reportedly wearing a seatbelt and received minor injuries, and was transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance.

The patrol listed the damage to the 2007 Toyota Avalon as total.