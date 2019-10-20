{{featured_button_text}}
fatal crash
File photo

A passenger died and the driver was injured and cited for DWI following a one-vehicle crash Saturday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP report states at 9:13 p.m. Bradley J. Judge, 23, of Park Hills, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Vo-Tech Road. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck multiple posts and a sign before overturning.

According to the patrol, the passenger, Ian Rasnic, 21, of Bonne Terre, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. Judge was taken to Parkland Health Center for moderate injuries.

MSHP indicates Judge was wearing a seat belt and Rasnic was not. Judge was cited for DWI.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
34
16

Tags

Load comments