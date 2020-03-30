One dead, three injured in two crashes

A vehicle accident in Washington County Saturday claimed the life of one man and seriously injured a child. A separate accident in Washington County resulted in two individuals sustaining injuries on Saturday as well.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brad Maassen, 40, of Labadie, who was a police officer for Hillboro Police Department, was riding a 2019 Can-Am Outlander with a 10-year-old female passenger eastbound on Woodlawn Drive in Washington County Saturday. The ATV traveled off the right side of the roadway at 5:30 p.m. before striking a tree and overturning west of Aspen Drive.

Both Maassen and the child were ejected from the ATV as it overturned. According to the report, Maassen was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:35 p.m. The child sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital by Life Flight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The report states that the child was wearing a safety device; however, Maassen reportedly was not. Damage the vehicle was listed as “total.”

A separate accident occurred earlier Saturday involving a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Kyle Huff, 22, of Park Hills, with 22-year-old Logan Garrett, of Fredericktown, as passenger.