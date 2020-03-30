One dead, three injured in two crashes

A vehicle accident in Washington County Saturday claimed the life of one man and seriously injured a child. A separate accident in Washington County resulted in two individuals sustaining injuries on Saturday as well.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Brad Maassen, 40, of Labadie, who was a police officer for Hillboro Police Department, was riding a 2019 Can-Am Outlander with a 10-year-old female passenger eastbound on Woodlawn Drive in Washington County Saturday. The ATV traveled off the right side of the roadway at 5:30 p.m. before striking a tree and overturning west of Aspen Drive.
Both Maassen and the child were ejected from the ATV as it overturned. According to the report, Maassen was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:35 p.m. The child sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital by Life Flight.
You have free articles remaining.
The report states that the child was wearing a safety device; however, Maassen reportedly was not. Damage the vehicle was listed as “total.”
A separate accident occurred earlier Saturday involving a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Kyle Huff, 22, of Park Hills, with 22-year-old Logan Garrett, of Fredericktown, as passenger.
According to the crash report, the two were traveling northbound on Robart Road when at 9:47 a.m., the vehicle crossed the centerline and Huff over-corrected causing the car to travel off the right side of the roadway where it overturned, north of Lamarque Drive.
Garrett sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital-South. Huff received moderate injuries and was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by a Missouri trooper.
The report states that neither Huff nor Garrett were wearing seat belts, and damage to the vehicle was listed as “total.”
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!