One dead, three injured in weekend accidents

Three separate area accidents left one dead, two seriously and one moderately injured on Saturday.

A Potosi man was killed in a one-vehicle accident about 10 p.m. on Lick Skillet Road in Washington County, according to a Missouri State Highway patrol report.

Johnathan E. Burns, 22, was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger eastbound on Lick Skillet Road, east of Pelican Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a tree. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:04 p.m. by Washington County Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield and was taken by the coroner to DeClue Funeral Home.

In a separate accident, Ryan Schumacher, 25, of Bonne Terre, was operating a 1987 Yamaha ATV westbound on Pond Creek Road at 2:49 p.m. Saturday when the front right tire fell off causing him to travel off the road and strike a bridge.

The report states Schumacher and passenger Dakota Dement, 24, of Bonne Terre, were fully ejected causing serious injury to Dement and moderate injury to Schumacher. The two were transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital via Washington County Ambulance.