One hurt in Sunday accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County.
According to patrol reports, Robert C. Akers, 26, of Belleview, was traveling westbound on Route C west of Drew Road at 11:53 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Focus he was driving skidded, traveled off the right road edge, struck two trees and ejected the driver. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road.
Akers was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy South St. Louis with serious injuries. The report stated that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.