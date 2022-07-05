 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One hurt in Sunday accident

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash
File

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries Sunday night in Washington County.

According to patrol reports, Robert C. Akers, 26, of Belleview, was traveling westbound on Route C west of Drew Road at 11:53 p.m. when the 2015 Ford Focus he was driving skidded, traveled off the right road edge, struck two trees and ejected the driver. The vehicle then returned to the roadway and traveled off the left side of the road.

Akers was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy South St. Louis with serious injuries. The report stated that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News