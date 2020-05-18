You are the owner of this article.
One injured early Monday in crash
One injured early Monday in crash

MSHP
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident Monday morning.

At 12:15 a.m., a 1999 Acura CL driven by Samuel L. Lafrank, 62, of Park Hills, was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 south of Park Road when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a rock bluff and overturned.

Lafrank was transported by Arch Helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.

According to the patrol, Lafrank was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

