One Injured In Crash On Columbia Street

First responders were called to Perrine and West Columbia in Farmington at 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a three-vehicle accident. According to Farmington Police, the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord traveling west on Columbia attempted to turn left onto Perrine and drove into the path of a 2012 Nissan pickup that was being driven eastbound on Columbia Street. The Honda then struck a semi-truck that was stopped on Perrine waiting to make a right turn onto Columbia. The driver of the Honda was taken to Parkland Health Center for minor injuries.

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

