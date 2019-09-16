{{featured_button_text}}
One injured in crash on 32

 Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

Highway 32 near Aquinas Center was shut down after two vehicles collided just after 2 p.m. Monday.

According to officials, one patient was transported to an area hospital by St. Francois County Ambulance while another person refused treatment.

It was also reported one arrest was made.

As of 9 p.m. press time, the MSHP crash and arrest reports had not posted online.

