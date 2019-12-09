{{featured_button_text}}
Monday accident

First responders are called to a one-vehicle crash in Farmington at noon Monday.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

First responders were called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 221 and U.S. 67 at noon Monday.

An eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Kelsey Phelps of Doe Run experienced an equipment malfunction. Phelps lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn.

Phelps was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by the Farmington Fire Department. She was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Parkland Health Center with minor injuries.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

