One injured in crash Sunday

A woman was injured in a crash in Washington County Sunday.
At 8:35 p.m. Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle accident on Route AA in Washington County.
According to the report, an eastbound 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Ciara K. Smith, 23, of Potosi, failed to negotiate a curve to the left and over-corrected. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Smith was transported to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance and treated for moderate injuries. The report noted that Smith was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
