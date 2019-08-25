{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

A Park Hills woman was seriously injured in an accident on Old Cadet Road Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Donald R. Propst, 54, of Park Hills, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson on a private driveway and he stopped to let a car pass before attempting to pull on the road. The motorcycle rolled backward while stopped, causing the driver to close control and the motorcycle to fall over. 

His passenger, Christina L. Propst, 40, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. 

