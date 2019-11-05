One person received minor injuries in a crash on Route H in St. Francois County on Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 12:50 p.m. Evan Dunivan, 24, of Farmington, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet 2500 HD westbound near Old Fredericktown Road when the truck went off the right side of the road. Dunivan over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn.
He was taken to Parkland Health Center by private conveyance.
Two individuals were injured in a crash on U.S. 67 north of St. Francois State Park Monday night.
According to the patrol, at 6:10 p.m., a northbound 2000 Ford F350 driven by Randolph Mills, 67, of De Soto, was pulling a trailer when the trailer lost two left rear tires.
A 2001 Ford Taurus driven by 43-year-old Cheryl Agnes of O'Fallon, Illinois, struck one of the tires and traveled off the left side of the road. A 1997 Honda Accord driven by Michelle Roussin, 37, of De Soto, swerved right and traveled off the roadway. A southbound 2004 Ford F150 driven by James Porzeinski, 56, of Bonne Terre, impacted one of the tires.
The report states Agnes received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital-Jefferson. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Roussin received minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
Several crashes occurred Sunday.
According to the patrol, at 2:03 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 55 at mile marker 147 in Ste. Genevieve County, a northbound 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott J. Ballard, 29, of St. Louis, lost control and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Ballard was transported by Survival Flight to Saint Louis University Hospital and treated for serious injuries.
Ballard was reported as not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
At 6:13 p.m. Sunday, the patrol responded to a crash in Madison County on Route A east of North Martha Street in Marquand.
Reports state a westbound 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Andrew D. Clifton, 21, of Marquand, struck a pedestrian, Anthony A. Heagy, 18, Marquand. Heagy was transported by Air Medical to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries.
At 7:04 p.m. Sunday, the patrol responded to an accident in St. Francois County on Route Y west of Fox Farm Court.
The reports state a westbound 2007 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Kevin L. Millikan, 29, of Benton, Illinois, attempted to pass a westbound 2003 Ford E450 driven by Brandy A. Talley, 33, of Edwardsville, and struck the front of an eastbound 2016 Buick Enclave driven by James L. Ramirez, 19, of French Village.
Millikan’s vehicle overturned, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree. He was transported to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Survival Flight with serious injuries. He was listed as not wearing a seat belt at the time.
