One injured in Washington Co.
One injured in Washington Co.

MSHP
The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle accident in Washington County Friday morning.

At 11:40 a.m., Larry K. Neff, 71, Sullivan was driving southbound on Highway 47 North of Kingston Road when he lost control of the 1992 Ford Crown Victoria and traveled off the left side of the road and struck a pole.

Neff was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South and treated for serious injuries. The report listed that the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

