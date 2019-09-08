{{featured_button_text}}
One person received serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Matthew J. Hurt, 17, of Park Hills, was traveling northbound on Route H north of Perrine Road in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 at 6:20 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, over-corrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck tree and overturned. 

Hurt sustained serious injuries and was transported to Parkland Health Center by ambulance.

The report states Hurt was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

