A man was seriously injured on southbound U.S. 67 at Papin Road about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The area is located south of Baisch Nursing Home.

The report states that Justin Viner, 32, of Pacific, had stopped his 2006 Pontiac Torrent on Papin Road and was preparing to turn onto U.S. 67 while Ronald E. Drennen, 38, of Hillsboro, was driving his 1996 Ford 9000 south on U.S. 67.

Drennen reportedly made a right turn in front of Viner, and Viner attempted to avoid an accident by steering to the left. According to the report, the front-right portion of Viner’s vehicle struck the left-rear portion of Drennen’s vehicle.

The report states that Viner was seriously injured and taken by Joachim Plattin Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. Viner’s vehicle was totaled, and towed away by Shanks Towing. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

Assistant Editor / Reporter

