One injured on US 67 Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in St. Francois County.
According to the report, at 1:45 p.m., Clarence H. Harper, 67, of Bonne Terre, was traveling northbound on US 67 north of Cash Lane when the 2011 Lincoln MKX he was driving traveled of the right side of the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle overturned, returned to the road and slid to a stop.
Harper was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis and treated for serious injuries. The report states that he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.