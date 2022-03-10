One injured, one killed in Jefferson County collision

A St. Louis woman was killed and a Potosi man was moderately injured in a four-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Tuesday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 6:50 p.m., Thomas Fitzgerald, 46, of House Springs, was driving a 2012 GMC Sierra 2500 on Highway 21 south of Vineland Road as he improperly attempted to pass a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Robin Hayes, 36, of Cadet and a 2011 Ford F250 driven by Michael Ronchetto, 65, of Potosi.

The report states the front left of the GMC truck struck the front left side of a northbound 2014 Volkswagen Passat driven by Holly Francis, 49, of St. Louis. Francis then reportedly lost control of her vehicle causing it to spin into the path of the Ford F250. The front of the Ford F250 struck the right side of the car.

The GMC then struck the left side of the Ford Explorer. The Ford Explorer then traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking several trees.

Francis was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Ronchetto was taken by Valle Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South for moderate injuries. According to the report, Ronchetto was not wearing a seat belt.

The report states all of the vehicles were listed as totaled. The other drivers were not injured according to the report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0