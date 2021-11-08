One injured when vehicle overturns

A woman was seriously injured after a vehicle overturned in St. Francois County Sunday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, at 6:35 p.m., Shane A. Schultz, 44, of Ironton was traveling northbound on Route N south of Kings School Road in a 1999 Ford Ranger when it ran off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected again, ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Schultz was uninjured. A passenger, Martha C. Pegues, 58, of Ironton was ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Pegues was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Iron County Medical Center.

The report states that Pegues was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The vehicle was listed as totaled and towed by Adams Towing.

