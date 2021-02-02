 Skip to main content
One killed in crash over the weekend
MSHP
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident in Madison County on Saturday afternoon.

At 5:33 p.m., Michael L. Lindsey, 70, of Fredericktown, was traveling westbound on Route Z a mile east of Fredericktown when the 2007 F150 he was driving traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Lindsey was transported to Madison Medical Center and pronounced dead at 6:16 p.m. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

