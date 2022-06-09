One killed, six injured in accidents Wednesday

A local man was killed Wednesday evening in an accident in Jefferson County according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, while six others were injured in a separate accident.

According to the MSHP accident report, Levi D. Ray, 21, of Farmington, was heading southbound on US 67 on a 2004 Yamaha YZFR7, failing to observe Juan Jose Almanza-Yepez, 45, of Salamanca, Mexico, driving a 2005 Freightliner Columbia. The front part of Ray’s vehicle struck the back of Almanza-Yepez’s vehicle, ejecting Ray who then struck the towed unit on the Freightliner.

Ray was pronounced dead on scene by the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District, and was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by Superior Mortuary Transport.

Both Ray and Almanza-Yepez were both wearing safety devices, according to the MSHP. Damage listed to Ray’s 2004 Yamaha YZFR7 is listed as total, while the damage to Almanza-Yepez’s 2005 Freightliner Columbia was listed as minor.

In a separate accident Wednesday evening, six people were injured when, according to the MSHP accident report, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew S. Hastings, 27, of De Soto, was stopped waiting to turn left onto Fischer Road from Highway 110. A 2015 Dodge Dart driven by Kenneth P. Manson, 26, of De Soto, failed to observe Hastings’ vehicle while traveling westbound on Highway 110, and struck the rear of the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.

The report states Hastings’ vehicle was pushed into the eastbound lane of 110, and struck the front of a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by, Jesse A. Wockenfuss, 34, of De Soto. This caused the 2007 Chevrolet Silverado to overturn, and ejected a passenger.

A male child, 3, from Hastings’ vehicle had minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Valle Ambulance. The child was using a safety device.

Both Manson and occupant Devon S. Shoemaker, 31, of Hillsboro, both received serious injuries according to the report. Manson was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Valle Ambulance, Shoemaker was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight Helicopter. Manson was wearing a safety device, but according to the MSHP, Shoemaker was not using a safety device.

Jesse Wockenfuss received serious injuries, and was transported by Arch Helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, occupant Katie D. Wockenfuss, 33, of De Soto, received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Valle Ambulance, and a baby received minor injuries, and was taken to Mercy Hospital Jefferson by Valle Ambulance. All three people in the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse were wearing a safety device.

Damage to all three vehicles were listed as totaled.

Danielle Thurman is a reporter for the Daily Journal and can be contacted at dthurman@dailyjournalonline.com or 573-518-3616.

