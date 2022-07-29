One killed, three injured in crashes

A Richwoods woman died following a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 1:15 p.m. a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by 51-year-old Steven McCallister of Hillsboro was eastbound stopped on Route H, yielding to make a left turn on Breckenridge Road. A 2009 Chrysler Sebring driven by 70-year-old Jerry Minx of Richwoods was traveling westbound and approaching the GMC when the Chrysler began sliding, crossed the center of the road and struck the front of the GMC.

The passenger of the Chrysler, Wilma Minx, 83, was taken to Mercy Hospital South for injuries. She was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday. The report states she was wearing a safety device.

Three area residents were injured in a crash in Perry County Thursday night.

According to the patrol report, Abigail Johnson, 37, of Bonne Terre, was driving a 2005 Dodge Durango west on Route T near Silver Lake when she failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and overturned.

Johnson and passenger Angelia Steele, 32, of Farmington, received serious injuries and were taken to St. Francis Medical Center. Another passenger, Lateara Martin, 32, of Bonne Terre, received moderate injuries and was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.

The report states Steele and Martin were not wearing safety devices. Johnson was cited on suspicion of DWI.