One killed, two injured in weekend crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident this weekend in Washington County

According to patrol reports, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Troy L. Wilson, 49, of Steelville, was traveling northbound on Highway 185 south of Hackberry Road in a 2018 Nissan Versa when he failed to negotiate a right curve. Wilson's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Wilson was transported by Washington County EMS to Missouri Baptist in Sullivan where he was later pronounced dead. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

In other crashes, earlier Saturday at 2:50 p.m., a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Allison S. Kmett, 37, Springfield, Illinois, was traveling northbound on North Main St. at East Walnut in Arcadia when MSHP reports say she struck a bicycle ridden by Richard L. Snider, 65, of Ironton.

Snider was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center and treated for moderate injuries.

On Sunday evening, one woman was seriously injured when she was traveling eastbound in the 11,000 block of Highway 8 in Washington County, MSHP reports state.