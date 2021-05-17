One killed, two injured in weekend crashes

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal accident this weekend in Washington County
According to patrol reports, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Troy L. Wilson, 49, of Steelville, was traveling northbound on Highway 185 south of Hackberry Road in a 2018 Nissan Versa when he failed to negotiate a right curve. Wilson's vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
Wilson was transported by Washington County EMS to Missouri Baptist in Sullivan where he was later pronounced dead. The report states that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
In other crashes, earlier Saturday at 2:50 p.m., a 2020 Ford F150 driven by Allison S. Kmett, 37, Springfield, Illinois, was traveling northbound on North Main St. at East Walnut in Arcadia when MSHP reports say she struck a bicycle ridden by Richard L. Snider, 65, of Ironton.
Snider was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center and treated for moderate injuries.
On Sunday evening, one woman was seriously injured when she was traveling eastbound in the 11,000 block of Highway 8 in Washington County, MSHP reports state.
At 8:30 p.m., Rachael L. Nelson, 40, of Hillsboro, failed to make a turn, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a telephone pole and then struck a tree. She was transported by Washington County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South.
The 2009 Pontiac G6 she was driving was totaled and towed from the scene by Elliott Towing. The report states that she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com